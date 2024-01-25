Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,931 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,863,000 after buying an additional 480,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

