Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 43 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $312.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.66 and a 200-day moving average of $281.36. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.