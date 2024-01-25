Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $226.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.17.

TSCO stock opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.74. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

