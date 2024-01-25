Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.