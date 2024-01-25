Traders Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -131.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $117.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $967,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

