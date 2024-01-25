Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.