Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.87.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.