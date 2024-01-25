Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.