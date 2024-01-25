Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Research analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $91,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

