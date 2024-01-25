Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

