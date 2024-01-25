TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,059.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $996.76 and a 200-day moving average of $916.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $683.91 and a 52 week high of $1,077.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

