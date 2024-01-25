Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.