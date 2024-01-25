TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.