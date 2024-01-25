TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.46. 5,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.