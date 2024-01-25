Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $9.14. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 51,856 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,642,608.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

