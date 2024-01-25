Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

