Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Trimble Trading Down 0.9 %

Trimble stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

