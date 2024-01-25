Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 3,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

