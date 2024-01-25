Truist Financial Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $14.23 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,112. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Udemy by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 384.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 149,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 118,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Udemy by 26.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

