Truist Financial Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.55. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

