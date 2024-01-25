Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $35.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

