Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.74. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 110,423 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,386,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,025 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

