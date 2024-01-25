Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

