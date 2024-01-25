Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

