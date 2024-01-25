Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 363,098 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

