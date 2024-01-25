Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

