VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Shares Up 0.9%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.54. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.60 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

The company has a market cap of C$83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

