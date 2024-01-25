Victrex (LON:VCT) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.35) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,090 ($26.56). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.28) on Tuesday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282 ($16.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Insider Transactions at Victrex

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,862.77). Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

