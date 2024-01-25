Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 596,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

