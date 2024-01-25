Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.4 %

VIR stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

