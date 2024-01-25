Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

