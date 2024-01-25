Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vista Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

VIST opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

