Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

