Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) and Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vuzix and Xiaomi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xiaomi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vuzix presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Xiaomi.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.84 million 9.20 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -2.69 Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vuzix and Xiaomi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xiaomi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Xiaomi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -293.90% -38.58% -35.19% Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Xiaomi

(Get Free Report)

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products. The Internet Services segment provides advertising services and internet value-added services; and engages in the online game and fintech businesses. The Others segment offers hardware repair services for its products; and installation services for certain IoT products. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail of smartphones and ecosystem partners' products; development and sale of software, hardware, and television; procurement and sale of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, and spare parts; procurement of raw materials; and operation of retail stores. It is also involved in the provision of advertising and promotion services; investment; commercial factoring activities; e-commerce business; sale of e-books; electronic payment technology services; technical services; and integrated circuit chip design services, as well as engages in smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.