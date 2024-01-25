W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $871.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.68 and a fifty-two week high of $881.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

