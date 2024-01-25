Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Wajax Price Performance
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 4.1720991 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
