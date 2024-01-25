Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 42.6% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

