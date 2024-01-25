Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

