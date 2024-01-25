Waste Management (NYSE:WM) & Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Financial Survey

Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ecosciences and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 11.47% 34.14% 7.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecosciences and Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 6 9 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waste Management has a consensus target price of $181.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%.

78.3% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecosciences and Waste Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Waste Management $19.70 billion 3.76 $2.24 billion $5.65 32.53

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosciences. Ecosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waste Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waste Management beats Ecosciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems. The company provides bio-remediation services for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. Its products include Tank-Eze Wastewater Tablets, which provide active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe aerobic microorganisms to clean, control odor, and keep wastewater systems running with reduced downtime; Trap-Eze Grease Trap Tablets that offer active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe anaerobic and aerobic microorganisms to clean, deodorize, and keep grease traps running with reduced downtime; and Wash-Eze Car Wash Tablet, which reduces noxious odors, spotting, and other problems associated with the use of reclaimed water. The company primarily sells its products to municipalities, retail consumers, commercial and industrial users, food processors, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, and the janitorial supply industry through a network of master distributors, full line distributors, and sales representatives. Ecosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

