Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $388.92

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 388.92 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.52). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.64), with a volume of 77,265 shares traded.
Water Intelligence Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a market cap of £65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.92.
About Water Intelligence
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Water Intelligence
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.