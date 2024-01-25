Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

