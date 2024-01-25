Wedbush Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $46.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

