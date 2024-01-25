Wedbush Weighs in on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.05 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $987.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

