Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

1/23/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75.

12/21/2023 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Advantage Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.7273483 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

