Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO David L. Payne Sells 8,728 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WABC. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

