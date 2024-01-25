William H. Milmoe Sells 129,658 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Celsius Stock Performance
CELH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.72.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
