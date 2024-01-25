William H. Milmoe Sells 129,658 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Celsius's revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

