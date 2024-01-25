Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company.

WWD opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

