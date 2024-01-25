Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

