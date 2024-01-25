Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

