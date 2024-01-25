WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 174.60% from the company’s previous close.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of WW opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. WW International has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Analysts expect that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

