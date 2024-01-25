Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.